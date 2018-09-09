OUR PROGRAMS

WGLI offers a variety of courses, specifically designed to educate, inspire and develop women leaders. No matter the age, level of education or years of career experience, our programs are designed to build stronger women today so that they can become the great leaders and visionaries of tomorrow.

Our signature program is the CORE Leadership Program, an educational system with 28 training modules, proven to help women identify and develop their leadership abilities. Key areas of study include: emotional intelligence, communication, conflict resolution, constructive feedback, negotiation skills, personal efficacy, team building and entrepreneurship. All programs are designed by women, for women and are completely customizable by objective, audience, region and culture!

What is more, upon completion of the WGLI CORE Leadership Programs, on average, 75% of attendees make an active commitment to radically transform their careers and their lives!

WGLI also offers 90 minute to full-day Community Engagement Programs which are designed as forums for professional women to share their expertise and best practices with women in their communities. They educate and encourage women to build leadership skills and get involved in peer groups that amplify women’s representation in their communities and worldwide.